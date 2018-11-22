FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Trumps are spending the Thanksgiving Day week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
Trump delivers Thanksgiving message to US service members

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

November 22, 2018 10:11 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump has delivered a Thanksgiving message to American service members on duty around the world, telling them by telephone, "Your courage truly inspires us."

Trump told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and first lady Melania Trump wanted to express their "profound gratitude."

Trump is spending his holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting as part of his extraordinary public dispute with Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is warning of "bedlam, chaos, injury and death" if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation's immigration laws.

