1 inmate found guilty of murder in Delaware prison riot

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Delaware Department of Correction shows Sgt. Steven Floyd. Floyd died in a February 2017 inmate riot and hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. One of three inmates on trial for a deadly Delaware prison riot was found guilty of murder Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, the first verdicts in a case that will involve 17 inmates over the next several months. Sgt. Steven Floyd was killed during the 20-hour uprising. Two other officers were beaten and tormented by inmates before being released. (Delaware Department of Correction via AP, File) AP