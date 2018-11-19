AP Photos: Northeastern India falcon hunters turn protectors

In this Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, photo, Amur Falcons (Falco amurensis) fly over the Doyang reservoir at Pangti village in Wokha district, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. The 8,000 residents of a remote tribal area in northeastern India are passing through extremely hectic days, playing hosts to millions of the migratory Amur Falcons from Siberia who roost by a massive reservoir before they take off to their final destination—Somalia, Kenya, and South Africa, traversing 22,000 kilometers. Anupam Nath AP Photo