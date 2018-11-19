The Latest: 18 Saudis banned from all 26 Schengen countries

FILE -- In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 photo German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a cabinet meeting as part of a two-day retreat of the German government in Potsdam, near Berlin, Germany. Foreign Minister Mass says Berlin has banned 18 Saudi nationals from entering Europe’s border-free Schengen zone because they are believed to be connected to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo