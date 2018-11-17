Alaska’s governor-elect to be sworn in above Arctic Circle

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy stands with his wife, Rose, on stage during a GOP rally in Anchorage, Alaska. For the first time ever, a U.S. governor will be sworn into office above the Arctic Circle. Dunleavy will become Alaska’s top elected official Dec. 3, when he takes the oath of office in Noorvik, a tiny Inupiat Eskimo village above the Arctic Circle and more than a thousand miles from the state capital of Juneau. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo