GOP seeks last-ditch laws in states where its power slipped

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Braced for a new era of divided government, lame-duck Republicans who have long controlled two upper Midwest states are priming last-ditch laws to advance their conservative agenda or to weaken the influence of Democratic governors-elect.The moves, which may spark lawsuits if they come to pass, would follow midterm elections in which Democrats swept statewide offices in Michigan and Wisconsin for the first time in decades but fell short of taking over gerrymandered legislatures. Andy Manis File AP Photo