The Latest: Protesters blast Mississippi senator’s remarks

George H. Williams of Ridgeland, Miss., holds a protest sign outside the downtown complex that houses the offices of appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. Williams, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was upset with comments Hyde-Smith made about “public hanging” and voting rights. Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy are competing to serve the final two years of a six-year term started by Republican Thad Cochran, who retired. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo