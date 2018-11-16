Julian Castro says O’Rourke’s future no factor in 2020 bid

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Julian Castro speaks at the start of the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Castro said Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, that his decision on whether to jump into the 2020 presidential race won’t be influenced by whether Texas’ other big Democratic star, Beto O’Rourke, also makes a White House run. Richard W. Rodriguez, File AP Photo