Trump to honor donor’s wife with presidential award

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, kisses Miriam Adelson’s hand as he arrives for the presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Miriam Adelson is a doctor, philanthropist and humanitarian, but is perhaps best known as the wife of Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casino magnate considered one of the most powerful Republican donors in the United States. She gets to add a new title Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, when President Donald Trump honors her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo