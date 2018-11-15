Report details damage to ancient Yemeni archaeological sites

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, a Yemeni militiaman stands atop a limestone column at the Awwam Temple, also known as the Mahram Bilqis, in Marib, Yemen. A prominent Yemeni rights group has documented heavy damage to at least 34 archaeological sites from the fighting and airstrikes over the past four years. In a report released Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, the Mawatana Organization for Human Rights said that it collected testimonies from over 75 people working at the archaeological sites and monuments that came under attack since mid-2014. Jon Gambrell, File AP Photo