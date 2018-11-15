Wife of Malaysian ex-leader hit with 2 new graft charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister wife Rosmah Mansor arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said Wednesday the wife of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak faces new corruption charges, along Najib’s former special officer, Rizal Mansor, in a case linked to a solar energy project for rural schools in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo island. Yam G-Jun AP Photo