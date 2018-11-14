The Latest: Trump could return to Mississippi for senator

Former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration, Mike Espy speaks about why he is running for office at a rally at Anderson United Methodist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Espy hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville are also running in the non-partisan race. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo