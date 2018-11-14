Republicans face renewed pressure on Mueller protection bill

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, as he and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., prepare to call for a floor vote on legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the wake of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s forced resignation by President Donald Trump and replacing him with Matthew Whitaker, a Trump loyalist. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo