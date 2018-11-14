Rare conservation win: Mountain gorilla population ticks up

In this 2016 photo provided by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a young mountain gorillas named Fasha, who has faced a number of challenges in her young life, including having been caught in a snare in the past, lies in the grass in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature updated the species’ status from “critically endangered” to “endangered.” The designation is more promising, but still precarious. (Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund via AP)