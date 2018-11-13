Sri Lankan top court suspends decree dissolving Parliament

Supporters of Sri Lanka’s ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe shout slogans as they celebrate after the Sri Lankan Supreme Court suspended dissolution of parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena, outside the court complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has suspended a presidential decree dissolving Parliament and ruled that an earlier decree summoning lawmakers on Wednesday is valid. On Oct. 26, Sirisena abruptly ousted Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo