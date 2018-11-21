A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during rebel elections in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Residents of the eastern Ukraine regions controlled by Russia-backed separatist rebels are voting for local governments in elections denounced by Kiev and the West. (AP Photo)
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during rebel elections in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Residents of the eastern Ukraine regions controlled by Russia-backed separatist rebels are voting for local governments in elections denounced by Kiev and the West. (AP Photo) AP
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during rebel elections in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Residents of the eastern Ukraine regions controlled by Russia-backed separatist rebels are voting for local governments in elections denounced by Kiev and the West. (AP Photo) AP

Nation & World

Clarification: Ukraine-Rebel Elections story

The Associated Press

November 21, 2018 01:07 PM

MOSCOW

In a story Nov. 12, The Associated Press reported that separatist candidates won elections in eastern Ukraine that Ukrainian authorities and the West denounced as illegitimate. The story should have made clear than only separatist candidates were on the ballot, and that separatist authorities have maintained tight control of the regions and not allowed any pro-Ukraine views since the conflict erupted in April 2014.

  Comments  