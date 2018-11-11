Poland marks centenary of its national rebirth at end of WWI

Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, speaks during the official ceremony marking Poland’s Independence Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, as leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, second left, stands behind. The Independence Day in Poland celebrates the nation regaining its sovereignty at the end of World War I after being wiped off the map for more than a century. Alik Keplicz AP Photo