Anti-gay marriage clerk in Kentucky faces voters in forum

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis makes a statement to the media at the front door of the Rowan County Judicial Center in Morehead, Ky. Running for re-election, Davis, who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses after gay weddings became legal, has told voters she did not treat anyone unfairly. Davis spoke at a candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 23, 2018, with her Democratic rival Elwood Caudill Jr. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo