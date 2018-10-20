Mississippi Democrat says he’d be ‘senator for everybody’

In this Oct. 5, 2018 photograph, Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, speaks to college and high school students in a small forum on education in Jackson, Miss. Espy hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. There are two other opponents in the non-partisan race. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo