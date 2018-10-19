Taliban attack kills Afghan officials, US general unhurt

The head of NATO troops in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, center left, Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa, center right, and their delegations attend a security conference, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The three top officials in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province were killed, including Wesa, when their own guards opened fire on them at the conference Thursday, the deputy provincial governor said. A Taliban spokesman said the target was Miller, who escaped without injury, according to NATO. (AP Photo)