Feds: Child exploitation focus of Pennsylvania church probe

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney William McSwain is shown at a news conference in Philadelphia. McSwain sent out grand jury subpoenas last week to Pennsylvania dioceses as part of a federal investigation of clergy abuse in Catholic churches. The investigation, which follows a state grand jury probe, was confirmed by multiple sources who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. McSwain wouldn’t comment. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File David Maialetti