British woman held in Malaysia accused of killing husband

In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, image from video, handcuffed British woman Samantha Jones, right, is escorted to a van at Alor Setar High Court in Kedah, Malaysia. Malaysian police said Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, that the British woman was detained on the resort island of Langkawi for allegedly stabbing her husband to death. Langkawi police chief Supt. Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said investigators found a 12 inch-long kitchen knife stained with blood in the couple’s home where John William Jones, 62, was found dead Thursday. (StarTV via AP) AP