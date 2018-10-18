Ex-USA Gymnastics head indicted in Texas on tampering charge

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018, file photo, former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny invokes his right under the Fifth Amendment not to answer questions during a Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a statement late Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, the Walker County district attorney’s office in Huntsville, Texas, said that Penny has been arrested after a Texas grand jury indicted him, alleging he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Penny now awaits extradition to Texas. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo