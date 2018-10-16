Alaska lieutenant governor resigns over comments

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott addresses a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. The governor of Alaska says Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has resigned over unspecified “inappropriate comments.” The move upends what was already a difficult re-election fight for Gov. Bill Walker. Mallott’s decision was announced Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, shortly after Walker participated in a debate in Anchorage. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo