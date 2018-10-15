AP PHOTOS: IS militants’ children in Iraq’s orphanages

In this Aug. 19, 2018, photo, two girls act out an episode from a Tom & Jerry cartoon at the state-run al-Zuhour Orphanage in Mosul, Iraq. Nearly 60 Iraqi children are kept in two orphanages in Iraq’s second largest city that was captured by the Islamic State group in 2014 and liberated by U.S.-backed security forces last year after a nearly year-long battle. Maya Alleruzzo AP Photo