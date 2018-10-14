Pope to canonize El Salvador’s Oscar Romero, Pope Paul VI

A woman takes photos of tapestries of Roman Catholic Archbishop Oscar Romero, 3rd from left, and Pope Paul VI, 4th from left, hanging from a balcony of the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Pope Francis will canonize two of the most important and contested figures of the 20th-century Catholic Church, declaring Pope Paul VI and the martyred Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero as models of saintliness for the faithful today. Andrew Medichini AP Photo