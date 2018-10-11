AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Oct. 6, 2018, photo, villagers wait for any word on their missing relatives lost in the Balarola neighborhood of Palu city when a massive earthquake caused the soil to loosen like a liquid, swallowing some homes whole and collapsing others into piles of rubble in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The 7.5 magnitude quake triggered not just a tsunami that leveled huge swathes of the region’s coast, but a geological phenomenon known as liquefaction, making the soil move like liquid and swallowing entire neighborhoods. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo