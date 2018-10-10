NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus to split after 17 years

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Crew chief Chad Knaus, left, and Jimmie Johnson watch the leaderboard during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday,, in Daytona Beach, Fla. There will be no eighth NASCAR title for Johnson and Knaus. Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief at the end of this season, the team announced Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Terry Renna, File AP Photo