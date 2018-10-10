Threatened election officials flee Maldives, vote challenged

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo. Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, right, casts his vote at a polling station during presidential election day in Male, Maldives. Yameen, the outgoing president of the Maldives has filed a complaint with police challenging the results of last month’s presidential election, which he lost to the opposition candidate. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo