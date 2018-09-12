3,000 NYC marijuana cases get tossed at prosecutor’s request

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr., speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. Vance Jr. successfully asked a court on Wednesday to scrap more than 3,000 warrants for people who missed court dates in marijuana possession cases. It also tossed out the misdemeanor and violation-level marijuana cases themselves. Some dated to the 1970s. Mary Altaffer AP Photo