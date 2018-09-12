The Latest: Malta contests Italian PM’s account of rescue

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, a refugee stands next to a pool of mud at Moria refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos. Greek regional authorities are threatening to shut an infamous migrant camp on the Aegean Sea island of Lesbos unless the government takes quick action to improve conditions there. The northern Aegean regional authority says the Moria camp is “unsuitable and a threat to public health and the environment.” InTime News via AP, file Petros Tsakmakis