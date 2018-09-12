Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

FILE - In this May 11, 2013 file photo, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, left, and his close ally Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei wave to journalists as they arrive at the election headquarters of the interior ministry in Tehran, Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that a court has sentenced Mashaei to six-and-a-half years in prison. The report quotes Tehran Justice Department chief Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying Mashaei was sentenced to five years for plotting and conspiring to commit crimes against national security, one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic system and six months for insulting officials. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo