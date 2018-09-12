Academic in Trump probe hit with $56K fine, but where is he?

In this handout photo taken on April 19, 2016, released by Valdai Club foundation, shows Ivan Timofeev, right, and Joseph Mifsud, attend the Valdai Discussion Club Conference following the results of the closed-door Iran-Russia discussion in Moscow, Russia. No one seems to be able to find Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese academic at the center of the Russia investigation rocking Washington, but his legal woes are piling up on both sides of the Atlantic. (valdaiclub.com via AP)