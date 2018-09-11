Kemp, Abrams agree to 2 televised debates

FILE - This combination of May 20, 2018, file photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race will feature two televised debates during the closing weeks of the campaign. Republican Kemp and Democrat Abrams announced Tuesday, Sept. 11 that they will meet Oct. 23 in a debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting. They will follow that with a Nov. 4 debate broadcast by WSB-TV in Atlanta. The election is Nov. 6. John Amis, File AP Photos