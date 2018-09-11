Stories still emerge of the horrors after Chile’s coup

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 photo, 54-year-old teacher Vittoria E Natto poses for a portrait inside her high school holding a photo of herself when she was 9 years old, in Santiago, Chile. Forty-five years after the Chilean coup led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, there are still stories to tell of the horrors that followed the Sept. 11, 1973, overthrow of President Salvador Allende. That repression is still stamped on the mind of Natto, who uses a pseudonym to write and speak about her history. Esteban Felix AP Photo