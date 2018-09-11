Turkey boycotts human rights meeting over presence of NGOs

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a military graduation ceremony on Victory Day, in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey’s arrests of US evangelical pastor Andrew Craig Brunson and other Western citizens have thrust its troubled judicial system to the forefront of ties with allies, reinforcing suspicions that the Turkish government is using detainees as diplomatic leverage. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool, File)