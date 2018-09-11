The Latest: Catalan leader: Focus on freeing separatists

A shadow of a man is cast over Catalan independence flags for sale, during the Catalan National Day in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Catalan separatist authorities have made a call to flood the streets of Barcelona later on Tuesday in a march calling for independence from Spain. The traditional march on the Sept. 11 “Diada,” which remembers the fall of the Catalan capital to Spanish forces in 1714, is expected to attract this year hundreds of thousands of secession sympathizers. Santi Palacios AP Photo