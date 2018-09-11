Impeached West Virginia justices due to appear before Senate

FILE - This combination of photos shows West Virginia state Supreme Court justices, from left, Robin Davis on Oct. 3, 2012, Allen Loughry on Oct. 3, 2012, Beth Walker on March 16, 2016 and Margaret Workman on Dec. 29, 2008. The state Senate meets Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, where the four impeached justices or their lawyers will make initial appearances in Charleston, W.Va. (Courtesy of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Daily Mail via AP, File) AP