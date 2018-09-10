Serbian president’s praise of Milosevic triggers outrage

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves to his supporters during a rally in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say the safety of Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic during a visit to Kosovo isn’t threatened despite roadblocks that prevented his visit to a central Serb-populated village. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo