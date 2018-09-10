Macedonia launches campaigning on name change referendum

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally opposing Greece’s name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. Dimitris Tosidis AP Photo