Serbian leader says resolving Kosovo conflict ‘very hard’

A man standing on a balcony looks towards the monument of the late Serbian Duke Lazar who was killed inthe Battle of Kosovo in June 1389, in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The idea of ​​a “land swap” between Serbia and Kosovo to resolve their long-running dispute once and for all has stirred passions ahead of a new round of talks between former war foes. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo