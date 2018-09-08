Egypt court sends 75 to death, 47 to life over 2013 protest

Judge Hassan Faried, center front, sits in the court in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday Sept. 8, 2018. In a case involving 739 defendants, the Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest. Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist also known as Shawkan whose case was embraced by rights groups, received five years imprisonment, meaning he will walk free for time served. Roger Anis AP Photo