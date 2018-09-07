Playmate’s suit bares details about affair with GOP donor

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, Playboy centerfold “bunny” Shera Bechard arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. A previously censored lawsuit by Bechard against Elliot Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump and other Republicans, reveals embarrassing details of their sexual affair and says she feared for her safety after he impregnated her. Bechard said in court papers unsealed Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that Broidy became violent and demanded she get an abortion. Bechard sued Broidy after he failed to pay a portion of a $1.6 million confidentiality agreement. Broidy says the allegations are false and defamatory. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo