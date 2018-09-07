Police lieutenant to plead to illegal sale of 100-plus guns

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2011, file photo, then Pasadena Police officer Sgt. Vasken Gourdikian pariticpates in the Relay Race with students against Pasadena Firefighters and students at Madison Elementary in Pasadena, Calif. The former Southern California police lieutenant who also acted as a department spokesman has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the illegal sale of more than 100 guns, prosecutors said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Former Pasadena Police Lt. Gourdikian of Sierra Madre, Calif., signed an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty on Sept. 20 to dealing in firearms without a license and lying during a gun purchase. The Orange County Register via AP, File Walt Mancini