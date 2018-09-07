NYC prosecutor’s plan could wipe out 20,000 pot convictions

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo, then-acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, second from left, holds a news conference in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tens of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions could be erased under a new initiative by District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s plan, which would give people some legal help and the DA’s support in getting such misdemeanor convictions tossed out. Jennifer Peltz, File AP Photo