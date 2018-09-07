FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, N.H. President Donald Trump will not answer any questions, written or in-person, about possible obstruction of justice, Giuliani told The Associated Press. Giuliani’s statement was the most definitive rejection yet of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s efforts to interview the president about any efforts to block the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians.
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, N.H. President Donald Trump will not answer any questions, written or in-person, about possible obstruction of justice, Giuliani told The Associated Press. Giuliani’s statement was the most definitive rejection yet of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s efforts to interview the president about any efforts to block the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, N.H. President Donald Trump will not answer any questions, written or in-person, about possible obstruction of justice, Giuliani told The Associated Press. Giuliani’s statement was the most definitive rejection yet of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s efforts to interview the president about any efforts to block the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Giuliani to AP: Trump will not answer obstruction questions

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

September 07, 2018 01:47 AM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump will not answer federal investigators' questions, in writing or in person, about whether he tried to block the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, one of the president's attorneys told The Associated Press.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that questions about obstruction of justice were a "no-go."

Giuliani's statement was the most definitive rejection yet of special counsel Robert Mueller's efforts to interview the president about any efforts to obstruct the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians. It signals the Trump's lawyers are committed to protecting the president from answering questions about actions the president took in office.

  Comments  