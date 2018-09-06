Foundation board: Protect Hawaiian heiress’ millions

FILE - This March 15, 2018 file image from pool video shows 91-year-old Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, left, and her wife, Veronica Gail Worth, in a Honolulu courtroom. Board members of a foundation a 92-year-old heiress established for Native Hawaiians are calling for a judge to protect her $215 million trust. Many Native Hawaiians consider Abigail Kawananakoa to be the last Hawaiian princess because of her lineage. Her wealth is embroiled in a legal fight and a key court hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Hawaii News Now via AP, Pool, File) AP