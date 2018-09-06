Sweden’s most significant election in years, at a glance

The Aug. 30, 2018 phot shows election poster of Jimmie Akesson,right, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats and Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, second from right. in Flen, some 100 km west of Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden’s 7.3 million voters go to polls on Sept. 9, 2018 to elect a new parliament and government. Michael Probst AP Photo