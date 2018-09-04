The Latest: Macedonia detains 14 migrants, smuggling suspect

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, migrants stand on the deck of the Open Arms boat, after being rescued off the coast of Libya in the early hours of the night of Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. The U.N. refugee agency says people smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya’s coast guard increasingly intercepts boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die on the Mediterranean journey. That’s one of the key findings from the latest UNHCR report about efforts to reach Europe. Valerio Nicolosi, File AP Photo