Kerry Perry quits as president of scandal-hit USA Gymnastics

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kerry Perry has resigned as president of USA Gymnastics. The announcement Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, came days after the United States Olympic Committee questioned the direction of the organization under Perry’s leadership. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo